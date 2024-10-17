‘Justice sees everyone equally’: Supreme Court’s ‘Lady Justice’ inspired by RSS?

The Supreme Court of India recently unveiled a redesigned 'Lady Justice' statue, a move that has sparked discussions about its potential ideological influences. Traditionally depicted with a blindfold and a sword, Justice now stands with eyes wide open, holding the Indian Constitution instead of a sword. The scales of justice, remain, however.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud emphasised during the unveiling that “The law is not blind; it sees everyone equally.” Hence the open eyes.

However, this shift in symbolism has raised questions: Is the new statue's design merely coincidental, or has the CJI drawn inspiration from long-standing RSS ideas about justice?

For years, the RSS has championed a different vision of justice, one rooted in Indian traditions. In the August 2023 edition of its mouthpiece, Organiser, an article titled ‘From Colonial to Eternal’ argued that the "Bharatiya concept of justice wasn't about being blindfolded or wielding a sword".

Instead, the RSS version emphasises dharma — moral and ethical duties —as encapsulated in the Indian Constitution.

The article contrasted the Western portrayal of justice, symbolised by the Roman-inspired blindfolded figure, with Bharatiya traditions, where the goddess of justice stands with her eyes open, holding a Dharma Shastra (book of law), symbolising wisdom and righteousness.