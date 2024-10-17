‘Justice sees everyone equally’: Supreme Court’s ‘Lady Justice’ inspired by RSS?
Critics consider the new statue an effort to ‘saffronize’ the legal system, aligning national symbols with Hindutva ideology and cultural nationalism
The Supreme Court of India recently unveiled a redesigned 'Lady Justice' statue, a move that has sparked discussions about its potential ideological influences. Traditionally depicted with a blindfold and a sword, Justice now stands with eyes wide open, holding the Indian Constitution instead of a sword. The scales of justice, remain, however.
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud emphasised during the unveiling that “The law is not blind; it sees everyone equally.” Hence the open eyes.
However, this shift in symbolism has raised questions: Is the new statue's design merely coincidental, or has the CJI drawn inspiration from long-standing RSS ideas about justice?
For years, the RSS has championed a different vision of justice, one rooted in Indian traditions. In the August 2023 edition of its mouthpiece, Organiser, an article titled ‘From Colonial to Eternal’ argued that the "Bharatiya concept of justice wasn't about being blindfolded or wielding a sword".
Instead, the RSS version emphasises dharma — moral and ethical duties —as encapsulated in the Indian Constitution.
The article contrasted the Western portrayal of justice, symbolised by the Roman-inspired blindfolded figure, with Bharatiya traditions, where the goddess of justice stands with her eyes open, holding a Dharma Shastra (book of law), symbolising wisdom and righteousness.
The similarities between this RSS portrayal and the new statue are hard to ignore.
Indeed, the Organiser’s own social media post underlined this, stating, “The Supreme Court has now embraced this timeless idea, freeing us from colonial legacies.”
The shift, critics argue, aligns with the RSS' vision of transforming the Indian legal system into one based on dharmic principles, reflecting a move away from Western, colonial ideas of justice.
Notably, the redesign also coincides with recent legal reforms initiated by the Modi government, including the renaming of the IPC and CRPC as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Critics view these developments as efforts to ‘saffronize’ the legal system, also seeing the statue as another step that aligns national symbols with Hindutva ideology.
The blindfold worn by Justice traditionally symbolised impartiality — conveying that justice was blind to power, wealth or status, operating ‘without fear or favour’. The removal of the blindfold, coupled with the Constitution replacing the sword, has led some to argue that this redesign represents not only a departure from British legal symbolism but also an adoption of a uniquely Indian vision of justice.
A source from the Chief Justice’s office, per media reports, defended the change, stating, “The sword is a symbol of violence, but courts deliver justice based on constitutional laws. The new statue reflects this principle: justice is about fairness, not punishment.”
By replacing the sword with the Constitution, the statue apparently emphasises that modern justice must be rooted in the legal framework that ensures equality for all citizens.
For CJI Chandrachud, these changes appear to be part of a broader effort to reform India's legal system and move away from colonial-era traditions. The Chief Justice has been a vocal proponent of breaking free from symbols of India’s colonial past. “The law is never blind,” a source close to Chandrachud remarked, “It must see everyone equally.”
Yet, the timing and symbolism of the redesigned statue — at a moment when the country is overhauling its legal system, including replacing colonial laws with the BNS — have raised questions about whether this represents a deeper ideological shift toward the RSS’ view of justice.
Accordingly, for example, the new avatar of Justice wears a saree rather than the typical advocate's or judge's robes. There is too, a mukut, a coronet such as a deity may don, on her head. This is a justice who presides in authority, one to be prayed to. It certainly belies the idea of being judged by a jury of one's peers such as Western ideals suggest.
It also risks a certain cultural alienation for many communities whose personifications are not deified, or those whose traditions don't involve sarees and loose tresses and prominent, plentiful jewellery, forcing an unitary, majoritarian idea of 'Indian identity' — a conundrum that the 'colonial' robes avoided.
While some hail the move as a step toward an Indianised legal system, others worry about the implications of blending legal reforms with cultural nationalism. As the debate over the statue continues, one thing is clear: the symbolism of Lady Justice has evolved, and it may signify a new direction for India's judiciary.
How it translates into court judgements remains to be seem.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines