PM taking inspiration from Goebbels while speaking of Nyay Patra: Ramesh

The Congress on Monday, 29 April, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels while speaking about his own party's manifesto, the Nyay Patra for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "For his MA in 'Entire Political Science', Mr Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him."

He noted that Goebbels had stated that "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."

Ramesh said he also wrote in 1941 that "The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it".