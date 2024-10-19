A legacy that is best forgotten

These days, Mr D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, is talking of, and worrying about, the legacy he will leave behind when he retires from the job next month. And well he might.

He was elevated to this position at perhaps the most critical juncture in the nation's recent history, when every democratic and humanist principle was being crushed under an unstoppable electoral machine and a government on steroids. When his last four predecessors had let down the country and had walked away into an inglorious sunset with their sinecures and post retiral benefits.

Never before had the nation nurtured such high expectations and vested so much hope in an heir apparent to the chief justice's chair. The legacy of Mr Chandrachud will be that he, too, let the nation down.

Honesty, said Shakespeare, is the best legacy; sadly, his lordship has been less than honest — with us, and to himself. At seminars, keynote speeches, valedictory functions, convocations — even in his obiter dicta — he has always hit the right notes: stressing on individual liberty, freedom of speech, religious pluralism, constitutional safeguards, the responsibilities of the court to hold the executive accountable.

But within the sanitised confines of his courtroom, he seemed to lack the courage of his convictions, leading many to wonder whether he had any convictions at all. In the words of Alexander Pope, he was 'willing to wound but afraid to strike'. That is not the proper foundation for a judge's legacy.

The Supreme Court's records will speak for themselves in times to come. Justice Chandrachud had many opportunities to do the right thing, to restore the autonomy of institutions (appointment of election commissioners), to reign in rampaging state governments (the bulldozers of UP, Nuh and Uttarakhand), to prevent the illegal surveillance of citizens (the Pegasus 'inquiry' where the Union government dared tell him that it would not cooperate!), the restoration of statehood (in Jammu and Kashmir), to restore legitimately elected governments brought down by totally illegal means (Maharashtra), to restore faith and credibility in the electoral process (the repeated petitions to return to paper ballots or do a 100 per cent verification and matching of VVPATS), to question an unaccountable Election Commission on its dubious actions and decisions (delay in uploading voter counts, non-issue of forms 17C, mismatch in votes cast and votes counted, failure to take action under the model code of conduct against high functionaries of the government).