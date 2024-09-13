Umar Khalid: Now 4 years in jail, with no bail and no trial yet

The appeal comes after a Supreme Court ruling on 13 August 2024 that reinforced the principle that “bail is the rule, jail is the exception”, even for UAPA cases.

The Court emphasized that denying bail in deserving cases violates fundamental rights while ruling on the release of Jalaluddin Khan, who faced UAPA charges for renting out the upper floor of his house to alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned organisation.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih stressed that courts must grant bail when justified, even under stringent statutes, provided the conditions for bail are met. This recent stance represents a shift towards ensuring that bail is granted in cases where fundamental rights are at stake.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal criticises the continued denial of bail for Umar Khalid, highlighting the injustice of his prolonged detention in the absence of substantive evidence. Sibal has said, “It is unfortunate that a person with no active role in any activity is languishing in jail for four years. The only alleged offence was a speech made away from Delhi, considered conspiratorial in nature. It is shocking that Umar Khalid and others are still imprisoned. I hope the court will remedy this situation.”