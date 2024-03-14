Umar Khalid bail hearing adjourned to 21 March. Will he be heard this year?

A trial court in Delhi adjourned the hearing of a bail plea from Umar Khalid, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader who has been incarcerated in the Delhi riots conspiracy case since September 2020. The case is now scheduled for hearing on 21 March.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, special prosecutor Amit Prasad requested an adjournment on the grounds that the investigating officer had changed and a new person had been appointed recently. Justice Sameet Bajpai of the Karkardooma court granted an adjournment despite opposition from Khalid’s lawyers.

In February 2024, Khalid had withdrawn his bail petition from the Supreme Court in the Delhi riots conspiracy case pending against him since May 2023, citing a “change in circumstances”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who had appeared for Khalid in the apex court, stated before the bench of justices Bela Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal: “We wish to withdraw the bail matter. We will try our luck in the trial court.”