Delhi riots: Umar Khalid’s bail plea adjourned for 12th time since 2023, likely to be heard tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned for the third time this year the hearing of the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid incarcerated in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna M Varale posted the matter for Thursday, but senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Khalid said he had to appear before a Constitution Bench with Chief Justice of India on Thursday (tomorrow).

“The Constitution Bench will go on. If bail can be taken up another day, the rest of the items in the batch can start,” said Sibal. The bench then responded, “We shall see.”

Along with Khalid’s bail plea, there are related petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) 1967.

The matter could not be taken up today because there were several other matters ahead of Khalid’s case. Now, Khalid’s bail plea has been adjourned 12 times since 2023.

He was arrested on 13 September 2020 under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020, and has been accused of being one of the “key conspirators” in the riots. Khalid had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail in 2022.

The Delhi Police FIR against Khalid includes charges under sections 13, 16, 17 and 18 of the UAPA, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.