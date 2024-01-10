Delhi riots: Umar Khalid’s bail plea adjourned to 24 January

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid incarcerated in the Delhi riots conspiracy case — after both Khalid’s counsel and Delhi Police stated that senior counsel were not available — to 24 January.

The bench comprising justices Bela Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal were initially reluctant to adjourn the case, but did so after much urging by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for Khalid.

Sibal requested for an adjournment as he has a hearing in front of a Constitutional bench today and Delhi Police also sought time as additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju was unavailable. When Sibal mentioned the matter in the morning, Justice Trivedi shot down the adjournment request immediately, stating that they would not grant "any adjournment’.

“We will not grant any time," she insisted, even when Sibal pointed out that Delhi Police and the Union government wanted an adjournment.

It was underscored that Sibal had to appear before the Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in the case of Aligarh Muslim University’s minority status. On repeated requests, Justice Mithal said, “The impression being created is that the Court is not hearing the matter.”

Senior advocates Arvind Datar and Huzefa Ahmadi, who are also appearing in related petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) 1967, too requested for an adjournment.