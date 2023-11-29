After 3 years, 2 months, 11 days, why Umar Khalid still awaits bail

Would incarcerated activist and scholar Umar Khalid get his first substantive bail hearing before the Supreme Court during 2023 on Wednesday 29 November? Advance speculation was rife that the Supreme Court bench would either adjourn the hearing again, or reject the bail plea.

However, the sense of suspense and anticipation turned into anti-climax on Wednesday as the bail hearing was adjourned first to 6 December and thereafter to 10 January 2024, for the curious reason of non-availability of both counsel, ASV Raju representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Kapil Sibal representing Umar Khalid.

Since the Supreme Court issued notice on his petition in May this year, the hearing of Khalid's bail plea has been adjourned eight times, reported Live Law: "once on July 12 after the Delhi police sought more time to file a counter-affidavit, on July 24 after a letter of adjournment was circulated by Khalid's counsel, on August 9 after Justice PK Mishra recused himself, on August 18, when the matter was listed on a miscellaneous day, on September 5 at the behest of the petitioner, on September 12 after the court granted leave, on October 12 owing to a paucity of time and again on October 31".