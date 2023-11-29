Umar Khalid case: Hearing of bail plea adjourned yet again

The bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, incarcerated in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, has been adjourned yet again by the Supreme Court after both sides stated that senior counsels were not available.

The hearing has been postponed to 10 January.

A bench of justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the hearing, based on a joint request by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing Khalid, and additional solicitor general S.V. Raju, saying they were both unavailable.

Initially, the bench had postponed the matter to 6 December, but the court was informed that Sibal would be unavailable on that date too, as he has to appear before the Constitution bench that day. Consequently, the bench has now posted the matter for 10 January.

Khalid was arrested on 13 September 2020 under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020, and has been accused of being one of the “key conspirators” in the riots.