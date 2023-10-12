SC defers Umar Khalid bail plea for seventh time, to be heard on 1 Nov

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing of the appeal for bail filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid to 1 November 2023 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020, citing shortage of time. This is the seventh time that the case has been adjourned.

The deferment comes despite an objection from Khalid’s lawyer Kapil Sibal that he has been in jail for more than three years and “charges are yet to be framed”. A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Dipankar Datta said the case would be listed on 1 November within the first five case items. Trivedi said the case would be taken up on Thursday only if they could finish arguing on the same day.

Sibal said he could start arguing immediately and prove within 20 minutes that there was no case at all. “There is no case at all. He is a young student, PhD holder, who has been behind bars for three years, it is going on. If we keep deferring it, it will keep going on. Let’s keep it for next week,” Sibal requested.