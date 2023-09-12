Delhi riots: SC adjourns Umar Khalid bail plea; to be heard after 4 weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted leave in the bail plea by former JNU student Umar Khalid in the case lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020. The case will be heard after four weeks.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said the matter required a detailed hearing. "We will have to go document by document. You file documents on what evidence is available with regard to the charges. We will grant leave and fix it after two to three weeks," the bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid.

Sibal requested the judges to then hear the case after four weeks and by then his case in front of the Constitution bench (article 370 case) would be over. "We have given the pages and everything. Besides the evidence, our submission is Sections 16, 17, and 18 do not apply at all."

"We will have to verify that on the basis of the evidence," said Justice Bose, before directing the matter to be relisted after four weeks. As bench directed the registry to provide a specific date after four weeks, the matter is likely to be heard mid-October.