Umar Khalid withdraws bail petition, cites 'change in circumstances'

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid has withdrawn his bail petition from the Supreme Court in the Delhi riots conspiracy case pending against him since May 2023, citing a “change in circumstances”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Khalid, stated before the Supreme Court bench of justices Bela Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal that there had been a change in circumstances. “We wish to withdraw the bail matter. We will try our luck in the trial court,” said Sibal.

Accordingly, the judges dismissed the petition as withdrawn. Khalid’s bail plea had been pending in the Supreme Court since May 2023 and the hearing of it had been adjourned 12 times since then.

Khalid filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's decision. The lawyers have said that since the time bail was refused by the High Court in October 2022, there have been changes in the circumstances of the case.

The bail plea was last listed in the Supreme Court on 31 January 2024, but it was adjourned again because there were several other matters ahead of Khalid’s case.