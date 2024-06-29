It is wrong to equate judges with God: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday, 29 June, observed that the trend of equating judges with the God is dangerous since the task of judges is to serve public interest.

“Too very often, we are addressed as Honour or as Lordship or as Ladyship. There is a very grave danger when people say that the court is a temple of justice. There is a grave danger that we perceive ourselves as the deities in those temples,” CJI Chandrachud said while addressing the Regional Conference of National Judicial Academy in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

The CJI said that he feels reticent when he is told that the court is the temple of justice because the temple postulates that the judges are in the position of a deity.

“I would rather recast the role of the judge as a server of the people. And when you regard yourselves as people who are there to serve others, then you bring in the notion of compassion, of empathy, of judging but not being judgmental about others,” the CJI said.