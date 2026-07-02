Bengal: Mahua Moitra takes attack on her to global media, IPU

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday escalated allegations of political violence in West Bengal by appealing to leading international media organisations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), accusing BJP workers of attacking the premises where she was attending a party meeting and alleging that police failed to protect her despite remaining at the scene.

In separate social media posts, Moitra tagged The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, BBC World, Al Jazeera English and the Financial Times, urging them to "watch how police in Indian state of Bengal watch complicit as PM Modi's ruling BJP goons in a lynch mob attack an Opposition MP's premises & keep her confined for 4 hours."

In another post addressed to the IPU, she alleged she had received "no protection for Opposition MP" from Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, while repeating her claim that BJP workers attacked the premises and police stood by.