Calcutta HC issues notice to Abhishek Banerjee over remarks on judiciary
Justice Rao seeks Banerjee’s response within 15 days over remarks on the judiciary
The Calcutta High Court issues a show-cause notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over alleged derogatory remarks accusing some judges of bias
Justice Krishan Rao directs Banerjee to respond within 15 days, questioning whether his comments attempted to influence judicial proceedings
The court schedules the next hearing for December 8, following a sharp exchange over Banerjee's remarks during an earlier hearing
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee over his alleged derogatory remarks accusing a section of the judiciary of being “biased”.
A single-judge bench of Justice Krishan Rao directed Banerjee to respond within 15 days, explaining why proceedings should not be initiated against him over the comments.
The court observed that Banerjee, as an elected Member of Parliament, had attempted to influence the judicial process through his remarks. Justice Rao also sought an explanation from the TMC leader over what the court described as “disgraceful allegations” concerning judicial proceedings.
The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for 8 December.
The development follows the court's expression of displeasure last week over Banerjee's reported comments about the judiciary.
During the hearing on 12 November, concerning Banerjee's petition seeking restoration of his Z-plus security cover, West Bengal government's counsel and additional advocate general Billawdal Bhattacharya brought a social media post by the Diamond Harbour MP to the court's attention.
Bhattacharya argued that the remarks directly challenged the judicial system and the dignity of the courts. He sought the court's intervention and strong legal action against Banerjee.
In response, Banerjee's counsel submitted that the comments were made in the context of certain developments, pointing out that several petitions filed by his client had remained pending before the court for months.
The explanation, however, drew a sharp response from Justice Rao.
Questioning the allegations of judicial bias, the judge asked Banerjee's lawyer to seek a list from his client identifying which judges were allegedly aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and which were with the Trinamool Congress.
“Ask your client (Abhishek Banerjee) which judges are with the BJP and which are not! He thinks he is very intelligent. Ask him to give a list; I will look into it,” justice Rao remarked.
The latest notice requires Banerjee to explain his remarks before the court considers whether further proceedings should be initiated against him.
With IANS inputs