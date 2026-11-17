The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for 8 December.

The development follows the court's expression of displeasure last week over Banerjee's reported comments about the judiciary.

During the hearing on 12 November, concerning Banerjee's petition seeking restoration of his Z-plus security cover, West Bengal government's counsel and additional advocate general Billawdal Bhattacharya brought a social media post by the Diamond Harbour MP to the court's attention.

Bhattacharya argued that the remarks directly challenged the judicial system and the dignity of the courts. He sought the court's intervention and strong legal action against Banerjee.

In response, Banerjee's counsel submitted that the comments were made in the context of certain developments, pointing out that several petitions filed by his client had remained pending before the court for months.

The explanation, however, drew a sharp response from Justice Rao.

Questioning the allegations of judicial bias, the judge asked Banerjee's lawyer to seek a list from his client identifying which judges were allegedly aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and which were with the Trinamool Congress.

“Ask your client (Abhishek Banerjee) which judges are with the BJP and which are not! He thinks he is very intelligent. Ask him to give a list; I will look into it,” justice Rao remarked.

The latest notice requires Banerjee to explain his remarks before the court considers whether further proceedings should be initiated against him.

With IANS inputs