Bulldozer action removes shed outside Abhishek Banerjee’s home amid political row

Civic workers demolished a temporary bamboo shed and began dismantling an iron gate outside Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata residence following complaints of obstruction

The TMC said the shed had been erected by the state’s security directorate for personnel protecting the MP

The operation followed Banerjee’s claims of police surveillance and came after his staff had begun removing the structure

Civic workers used a bulldozer to demolish a temporary bamboo shed outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence on Thursday, amid a political dispute over pedestrian access and his claims of police surveillance.

A substantial contingent of Kolkata Police personnel and central forces was stationed outside 121, Kalighat Road, while municipal workers pulled down the structure and cleared bamboo poles from the footpath.

Workers also used a gas cutter to dismantle an iron gate outside the property’s boundary wall, following complaints that it encroached on pedestrian space.

The TMC maintained that the shed had been installed for security purposes by the West Bengal Directorate of Security when Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary, had Z-plus protection.

Party spokesperson Arka Nag said the structure accommodated personnel assigned to guard the MP. Following the withdrawal of additional security cover, it was no longer needed, and Banerjee’s office had arranged for its removal, he said.

The party disputed suggestions that Banerjee had erected an unauthorised structure.

His office staff had begun dismantling the shed on Wednesday, a day before municipal workers arrived to complete the clearance.