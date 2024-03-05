Did Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay step down just to join BJP?

Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced today, 5 March, that he is joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, Gangopadhyay said his decision to joining the Bharatiya Janata Party was taken over the last few days.

"I was on leave for the last few days and got in touch with the BJP. They also contacted me. I felt this is the right platform to fight against the (All-India Trinamool Congress," he said.

"I will be joining the BJP, possibly on 7 March. I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal," he added.

Gangopadhyay alleged that the TMC was "synonymous with corruption" and he would fight it till the end, even as netizens wondered how his bias might have affected his recent rulings—and debated whether there has ever been precedent for a sitting judge to (a) talk to a political party with intent, on either side, for them to consider its membership; (b) to resign their post with a view to possibly fighting an election as a candidate; (c) to be so open about their bias against a particular political entity during their tenure.