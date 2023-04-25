There's no question of me stepping down: Cal HC Justice Gangopadhyay

He then claimed that some lawyers practising in the Supreme Court are misinforming the top court about him. He also said that complaints have been lodged against him for something he never said.



On Monday, while observing that "judges have no business to be granting interviews to television or whatever channels on matters which are pending before them", the Chief Justice of India had also said that "the judge speaking about the petitioner in these terms in the interview, he is clearly disabled from participating anymore".



The top court also sought a report from the Calcutta High Court in the matter, and directed the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court to personally verify from Justice Gangopadhyay as to whether he had been interviewed and, in that event, to clarify on the same.



The bench said the Registrar General should file an affidavit before Friday before the registrar judicial of the Supreme Court.