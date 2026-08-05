Calcutta HC refuses Abhishek Banerjee permission to travel abroad for eye treatment

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to allow Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel overseas for specialised eye treatment, ruling that he had failed to comply with the court's earlier directions.

Justice Sougata Bhattacharya dismissed Banerjee's petition after his counsel informed the court that the Trinamool leader was unwilling to undergo an ophthalmic examination at the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as directed during an earlier hearing.

The judge had previously observed that a medical opinion from specialists at SSKM Hospital would be necessary before the court could decide whether permission for treatment abroad was warranted.

With Banerjee declining to follow that course, the court rejected his request to travel overseas and dismissed the petition.

The matter had earlier reached the Supreme Court after the high court suggested the examination at SSKM Hospital. Banerjee approached the apex court seeking permission to travel abroad directly.