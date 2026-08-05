Calcutta HC refuses Abhishek Banerjee permission to travel abroad for eye treatment
Court dismisses Trinamool MP’s plea after he declines to undergo examination at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to allow Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel overseas for specialised eye treatment, ruling that he had failed to comply with the court's earlier directions.
Justice Sougata Bhattacharya dismissed Banerjee's petition after his counsel informed the court that the Trinamool leader was unwilling to undergo an ophthalmic examination at the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as directed during an earlier hearing.
The judge had previously observed that a medical opinion from specialists at SSKM Hospital would be necessary before the court could decide whether permission for treatment abroad was warranted.
With Banerjee declining to follow that course, the court rejected his request to travel overseas and dismissed the petition.
The matter had earlier reached the Supreme Court after the high court suggested the examination at SSKM Hospital. Banerjee approached the apex court seeking permission to travel abroad directly.
Last week, however, the Supreme Court referred the matter back to the Calcutta High Court and directed it to decide the issue within seven days. In compliance with that order, Justice Bhattacharya heard the matter on Wednesday morning before delivering his decision.
Appearing for Banerjee, senior advocate Rebecca Mammen John argued that her client should be allowed to seek treatment abroad, pointing out that he had previously been granted permission to travel overseas in connection with an Enforcement Directorate case.
Representing the West Bengal government, additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar opposed the plea, arguing that the earlier circumstances were different as Banerjee had not been an accused in that case at the time.
Majumdar further submitted that several criminal cases involving Banerjee are currently under investigation and contended that allowing him to leave the country could adversely affect the ongoing probes.
Accepting the state's objections and noting the petitioner's refusal to undergo the recommended medical examination, the High Court declined to grant permission for foreign travel.
With IANS inputs