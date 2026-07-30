Calcutta High Court relief for Abhishek Banerjee

The Calcutta High Court has directed police not to take any coercive action against Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee until the next hearing on 6 August. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya passed the order on Thursday, 30 July.

Senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Banerjee, told the court, "There are 11 complaints in all. Further FIRs were registered even after we filed this petition. After 4 May, when the results were declared, a host of complaints were filed." Referring to one of the FIRs based on Banerjee's social media post, he said "he posted a tweet saying 'Bangla birodhi Gujarati gang'. Not all Gujaratis, only Bangla birodhi... usual political rhetoric and the use of the word 'gang' cannot be criminalised."

He also submitted that seven FIRs had been initiated by a political rival who had twice lost elections against Banerjee. The senior counsel went on to highlight what he described as a series of delayed and politically motivated complaints. He referred to the FIR concerning Banerjee's alleged 'DJ speech', pointing out that though the incident allegedly took place in April, the FIR was registered only after the election results were declared on 4 May.

He similarly referred to complaints relating to alleged illegal mining since 2017, alleged irregularities concerning cyclone relief funds dating back to 2020, and another complaint concerning a private initiative from 2023, arguing that none of them explained the extraordinary delay in registration.