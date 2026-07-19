‘Lawbreakers in uniform’: Abhishek Banerjee on TMC office demolition
Front portion of Abhishek Banerjee’s office demolished over alleged building rule violations
A political storm erupted in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the state police and the BJP-led government of turning into "lawbreakers" following the demolition of his constituency office in Amtala, South 24-Parganas.
The front portion of the Diamond Harbour MP’s office was pulled down on Saturday by the district administration over alleged violations of building rules, including claims that the structure was built without an approved plan.
Reacting sharply to the action, Banerjee alleged that the demolition was politically motivated and accused the administration of acting in collusion with the BJP. He said the TMC would challenge the move in the Calcutta High Court.
"The lawlessness in Bengal is on full display," Banerjee said in a post on X, alleging that the demolition took place despite Supreme Court and high court observations against unconstitutional bulldozer actions.
The TMC leader further alleged that videos showed West Bengal Police personnel accompanying BJP workers while belongings, including laptops, printers, documents, tables, chairs and other furniture, were taken away from the premises.
"This was not demolition; it was theft in uniform, carried out with utter contempt for the rule of law and while the matter remains sub judice before the high court," Banerjee said.
"Those meant to uphold the law have become lawbreakers. Shame on West Bengal Police!" he added.
The state government, however, defended the action, saying it was carried out strictly under legal provisions and had no political motive. A senior government official said the demolition followed due procedure and was initiated over violations of construction norms.
Earlier, Banerjee had claimed that the office stood on legally purchased land and was built after obtaining all necessary permissions. He also warned that if there was a change of government after the 2031 assembly elections, BJP offices in the state could face similar action.
The demolition has intensified the political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal, with both sides trading allegations over legality, power and political vendetta.
With PTI inputs