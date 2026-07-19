‘Lawbreakers in uniform’: Abhishek Banerjee on TMC office demolition

A political storm erupted in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the state police and the BJP-led government of turning into "lawbreakers" following the demolition of his constituency office in Amtala, South 24-Parganas.

The front portion of the Diamond Harbour MP’s office was pulled down on Saturday by the district administration over alleged violations of building rules, including claims that the structure was built without an approved plan.

Reacting sharply to the action, Banerjee alleged that the demolition was politically motivated and accused the administration of acting in collusion with the BJP. He said the TMC would challenge the move in the Calcutta High Court.

"The lawlessness in Bengal is on full display," Banerjee said in a post on X, alleging that the demolition took place despite Supreme Court and high court observations against unconstitutional bulldozer actions.