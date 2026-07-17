West Bengal: Three ex-TMC MPs elected to Rajya Sabha as BJP nominees

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik were on Friday, 17 July elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal as BJP candidates, completing a swift political turnaround days after switching sides.

The three leaders were declared elected after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations expired on Friday, with no other candidates remaining in the fray following scrutiny of nomination papers on 15 July. The returning officer formally declared them elected and handed over their certificates of election. With this, the BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha has risen to 111 — 12 short of the halfway mark of 123 which means absolute majority in the 245-member House.

Roy, Dev and Chik Baraik joined the BJP in Kolkata on 9 July, just hours before the party's central election committee announced them as its candidates for the 24 July Rajya Sabha bypolls.

The bypolls were necessitated after the trio resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the TMC last month following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, creating three vacancies in the Upper House.

The defections have proved politically contentious for the BJP in West Bengal. After sweeping to power in the Assembly elections, senior state BJP leaders, led by state president Samik Bhattacharya, repeatedly declared that the party would no longer induct leaders from the TMC, arguing that earlier entrants had damaged the organisation's image and internal discipline.