Calcutta High Court terms Bengal government’s logic behind change in secondary exam timing as ‘bogus’

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 25 January, termed as “bogus” the logic behind West Bengal government’s decision to prepone the timing of the secondary examinations this year by two hours.

A petition challenging the decision of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to prepone the secondary examination by two hours to 9.45 am from the earlier 11.45 am came up for hearing before the single-judge bench of justice Biswajit Basu on Thursday.

The state government’s counsel told the court that “traffic congestion” in the late afternoon hours was the main reason behind the WBBSE’s decision.

Terming the logic as “bogus”, justice Basu also questioned why this problem of “traffic congestion” crossed the minds of the WBBSE in 2024 only.

However, justice Basu decided not to intervene in the direction given by the board on the grounds that if things were changed at this late hour it might lead to confusion in the minds of the candidates appearing for the examination this year.