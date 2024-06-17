On 9 June, Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister for a third consecutive term. Easy compared to the tightrope walk that lies ahead. The autocratic style he adopted during his Gujarat chief ministership (2002–2014) was all very well when his party had an absolute majority. With the survival of his government in 2024 dependent on allies, it isn’t going to be a breeze.

Will Modi mellow down? Can the leopard change its spots?

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16 MPs and the Janata Dal(U) with 12 MPs are the two pillars propping up Modi 3.0. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party with five MPs, H.D. Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) and Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal with two MPs each are the other parties of the NDA.

TDP and JD(U) have been given two positions each in the 71-member Modi cabinet while other parties have been given only one berth each. Modi somehow seems to have persuaded the two key allies not to demand any of the big four ministries—home, finance, external affairs and defence—nor the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post. Instead, they seem content with assurances of adequate funds (for Amaravati, the new state capital for Andhra) and special backward area status for both states.

The formula devised by the BJP for cabinet formation was one minister for every four MPs. This entitled the TDP to four berths and the JD(U) to three. The cabinet can, at most, comprise 15 per cent of the total strength of the House. That means there is still scope to induct 10 more members in Modi’s cabinet. As per BJP sources, both the TDP and JD(U) have bought the reassurance that their remaining members will be inducted in the first Cabinet reshuffle.