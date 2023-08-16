Canadian army airlifts hundreds to safety from wildfires

The Canadian army has airlifted hundreds of people to safety amid raging wildfires in the country's Northwest Territories, the media reported.

Canada is currently witnessing its worst wildfire season on record, with nearly 1,100 active fires across the country as of Tuesday, the BBC reported.

A total of 13.2m hectaresof land have burned so far -- roughly the size of Greece.

As a result of the raging wildfires, the Canadian government has deployed its military to the Northwest Territories to help fight the fires and coordinate evacuations.

On Monday night, Yellowknife -- the territorial capital -- has declared a local state of emergency due to the "imminent threat" of wildfires.