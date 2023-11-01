Canara Bank fraud: ED charge sheet names Goyal, wife and cos.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted its charge sheet in the Canara Bank's Rs 538-crore fraud case naming Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal, and four other companies, officials said.

The charge sheet, filed before a Special Court, came two months after Goyal's arrest on 1 September in the Canara Bank complaint of November 2022 alleging that loans given for the airline were allegedly diverted for personal expenses and clearing his private liabilities.

The matter is likely to come up for further hearing on Wednesday.

The bank's complaint to the CBI in early May - based on a forensic audit of the company for the period April 2011-June 2019 - led to the ED case on 10 May under the PMLA as the money-laundering angle emerged in the alleged scam.