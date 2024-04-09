Candidate need not disclose every belonging unless substantial: SC

Tayang contended that Kri did not disclose details of vehicles owned by him and his family and a plot of land owned by his mother. Further, he claimed that Kri did not disclose that he was in occupation of a government accommodation and did not submit ‘No Dues Certificates’ towards the rent, electricity charges, water charges and telephone charges.

In a detailed judgment passed in July 2023, the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court declared the election of the returned candidate as void to safeguard the purity of the election process and to see that people do not get elected by flagrant breaches of the law.

Later, the top court in an interim direction stayed the conduct of fresh elections to the subject constituency. It had said, “The appellant should be entitled to all privileges as Member of the House and in the Committees, but the appellant shall not be entitled to cast his vote on the Floor of the House and in any of the Committees where he participates in the capacity as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.”