Candidates unable to complete CUET-UG due to glitch to get another chance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that candidates who were unable to complete their Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) due to a technical disruption would be given another opportunity to appear for the examination.

The assurance came after a technical issue during the morning shift of the nationwide entrance test caused delays and disrupted examinations at several centres.

In a statement issued on social media platform X, the NTA said candidates who had completed biometric registration and were present at their designated examination centres on 30 May but could not finish their papers because of the technical problem would be offered a fresh opportunity to take the examination.

The agency acknowledged the inconvenience caused to students and said it was committed to ensuring that no candidate suffered academic disadvantage because of the disruption.

The announcement followed an admission by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the technology service provider engaged by the NTA, that a brief technical issue on its systems had delayed the commencement of the morning session by nearly two hours.