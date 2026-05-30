CUET-UG delayed by technical glitch; TCS apologises after two-hour disruption
TCS says the problem was resolved promptly, exam integrity unaffected; candidates given compensatory time
A technical issue at the end of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led to a delay of around two hours in the morning shift of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) on Saturday, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise examination timings and provide compensatory time to affected candidates.
Acknowledging the disruption, TCS said the problem was brief and had been resolved swiftly by its technical teams. The company maintained that the sanctity and integrity of the examination remained intact despite the delay.
K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said the issue was identified and rectified promptly, allowing the examination process to resume. He added that the company regretted the inconvenience caused to students and said its teams were closely monitoring all systems while continuing to work with the NTA to ensure the smooth conduct of computer-based examinations.
Earlier in the day, the NTA announced revised examination schedules after reporting a technical glitch that affected the commencement of the CUET-UG examination at some centres.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the agency attributed the delay to a technical issue reported by its service provider, TCS.
The agency said the problem had since been resolved and that candidates would receive full compensatory time to ensure that no student suffered any disadvantage. It clarified that students appearing in the morning session would be allowed the complete duration of their examination and would be permitted to leave only after completing the allotted paper.
Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to students and their families, the NTA reiterated its commitment to conducting the examination fairly and efficiently.
CUET-UG serves as a common entrance platform for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by universities across the country. The examination was introduced to provide uniform opportunities to students from diverse educational backgrounds, including those from rural and remote regions.
Registration for CUET-UG 2026 commenced in April. The examination continues to attract large participation from students nationwide, with more than 13.5 lakh candidates having registered for the previous edition of the test in 2025.
With IANS inputs
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