CUET-UG delayed by technical glitch; TCS apologises after two-hour disruption

A technical issue at the end of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led to a delay of around two hours in the morning shift of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) on Saturday, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise examination timings and provide compensatory time to affected candidates.

Acknowledging the disruption, TCS said the problem was brief and had been resolved swiftly by its technical teams. The company maintained that the sanctity and integrity of the examination remained intact despite the delay.

K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said the issue was identified and rectified promptly, allowing the examination process to resume. He added that the company regretted the inconvenience caused to students and said its teams were closely monitoring all systems while continuing to work with the NTA to ensure the smooth conduct of computer-based examinations.

Earlier in the day, the NTA announced revised examination schedules after reporting a technical glitch that affected the commencement of the CUET-UG examination at some centres.