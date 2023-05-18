Can't give indefinite extension, submit report on Adani-Hindenburg probe by Aug 14, SC to SEBI

It said it has also submitted to the apex court that in the context of investigation into MPS norms, SEBI has already approached eleven overseas Regulators under the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding ('MMOU') with International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Various requests for information were made to these Regulators, it added.



"The first request to overseas Regulators was made as early as on October 6, 2020... it is this investigation that had commenced in October 2020 that was referred to by the Hon'ble Minister of State for Finance in his reply to the Parliament," said SEBI, in its written response.



The SEBI said it is understanding that the root cause of the erroneous linkage of a 2016 matter to the Adani Group is as follows: "In 2016, SEBI passed an order pertaining to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian listed companies. No listed company of Adani Group was part of the aforesaid list of 51 companies, which has been specifically stated in our rejoinder dated May 15, 2023 to the Hon'ble Supreme Court. However, there were some FPIs including Cresta Fund Ltd, Albula Fund Ltd and APMS Fund Ltd, the GDR relevant accounts of which, were frozen as a consequence of the 2016 order. It is hereby clarified that this action was purely a consequence of the GDR matter and not related to any examination into any Adani Group company."