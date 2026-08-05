Can’t interfere in democratic process of Bar, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to step into a dispute over resolutions passed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), saying it could not interfere in the democratic functioning and internal affairs of the Bar body.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, refused to entertain a plea seeking restrictions on the SCBA’s ability to pass resolutions independently. The court said the matter fell within the association’s internal domain and asked the petitioner to approach the SCBA election committee with his concerns.

The plea, filed by Ashish Gopal Garg, had challenged an SCBA resolution expressing solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and sought directions preventing the association from passing any such resolutions until elections were held.