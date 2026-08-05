Can’t interfere in democratic process of Bar, says Supreme Court
SC says matter falls within association’s internal domain and asks petitioner to approach SCBA election committee with his concerns
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to step into a dispute over resolutions passed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), saying it could not interfere in the democratic functioning and internal affairs of the Bar body.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, refused to entertain a plea seeking restrictions on the SCBA’s ability to pass resolutions independently. The court said the matter fell within the association’s internal domain and asked the petitioner to approach the SCBA election committee with his concerns.
The plea, filed by Ashish Gopal Garg, had challenged an SCBA resolution expressing solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and sought directions preventing the association from passing any such resolutions until elections were held.
The controversy arose after the SCBA, on 16 July, adopted a resolution urging Wangchuk to end his fast, which he had undertaken to highlight concerns linked to NEET examinations and broader issues affecting the education system.
Expressing concern over Wangchuk’s health, the association said the country needed him “alive, active and engaged” rather than risking his well-being for a cause involving the future of students and the education system.
SCBA president Vikas Singh had also visited Jantar Mantar to meet Wangchuk and personally handed over a letter appealing to him to call off his fast.
In its resolution, the SCBA Executive Committee acknowledged Wangchuk’s efforts, stating that his protest had once again brought national attention to challenges faced by students and educational institutions. The association said his actions reflected deep concerns over the future of young learners and the state of the country’s education system.
With PTI inputs