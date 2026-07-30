Supreme Court to examine Bihar minister’s continuance beyond six months without election

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would examine the constitutional validity of Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash continuing in office beyond six months without being elected to either House of the state legislature.

The matter was mentioned before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, where counsel for the petitioner argued that more than six months had elapsed since Prakash assumed office and that he continued to serve as a minister despite not being a member of either the Bihar Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council.

Seeking an early hearing, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the constitutional time limit had already expired.

Appearing for the Bihar government, the state's counsel informed the court that the case was already listed for hearing on 27 August and left it to the Bench to decide whether the matter should be taken up sooner.

Observing that the case raised a pure question of constitutional law, Chief Justice Kant said the Bihar government would have to explain the legal basis for allowing a person who was not a legislator to continue as a minister beyond the six-month period permitted under the Constitution.