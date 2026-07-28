BJP governments in Bihar, Assam agree to release protesters, Bengal waits

Arrests, incarceration and the crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister would force them to resume protests, warned CPI(ML)-affiliated AISA (All India Students Association) and the Cockroach Janata Party on Monday evening. Hours later, the Bihar and Assam governments issued separate statements announcing the release of arrested protesters and assuring that they would not be harassed in future.

At midnight, representatives of the Union government met CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, showed him the statements issued by the Bihar and Assam governments, and assured him that the written text of the ‘agreement’ reached on Saturday, 25 July, would be shared by Tuesday.

“The BJP government will face a bigger agitation than the Jantar Mantar protest if arrested students are not released and false charges against them are not dropped,” warned AISA national president Neha Bora in Patna on Monday evening. “Four students were seriously injured in police firing in Bihar. Such firing orders come from the top. Action should be taken against senior police officials. Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that 17 more students will be arrested. Two students were arrested in Mumbai for putting up posters demanding the release of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid,” she told the media.