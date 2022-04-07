Case against Somaiya, his son for alleged misappropriation of funds collected for INS Vikrant

Mumbai police have registered a case of cheating against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, an official said on Thursday.

The case against them was filed based on a complaint lodged by a 53-year-old former Army personnel on Wednesday evening at the Trombay police station in suburban Mankhurd, he said.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997. In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year.