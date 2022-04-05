Eye on Maharashtra: The ‘impotence’ of BJP in Maharashtra

One can only exclaim – goodness gracious! In all my long years as a journalist, I have never come across such word play before. It is not just that the BJP as a party is highly frustrated at being diddled out of power in Maharashtra. But there is a whole history of personal misjudgement and the subsequent denial of the fruits of office that has now got its individual members losing control and indulging, if not in abuse, in unsavoury verbal exchanges that do not gel with the usually exemplary tradition of Maharashtra.

The latest in this war of words now is the contretemps between the Pawars and the Vikhe-Patils, a battle that goes back at least six decades when Sharad Pawar was a school boy studying in Ahmednagar and had marched at the head of his school mates to the gates of the Pravara sugar co-operative factory to demand its shutting down for a day in support of the liberation of Goa.

Pawar’s older brother was an agricultural officer at this factory, so he probably thought he had a right to demand the closure. But Vithalrao Vikhe Patil thought otherwise. Now Vithalrao was the doyen of the co-operative movement in India which continues to be the backbone of both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party and a sector the BJP had tried hard to break into with little or no results.

Moreover, Vithalrao then had the distinction of having India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru fly all the way to Ahmednagar to make the acquaintance of the man who had come up with such a brilliant idea in the interest of farmers and then was among the first recipients in the country of a Padma award from the Nehru government. So he was certainly not going to lose time and money by giving in to the childish demands of a 12-year old - and to this day Sharad Pawar has not forgotten that denial.

The rivalry between the Pawars and the Vikhe-Patils has influenced much of the politics of Western Maharashtra over the decades. Vithalrao’s son Balasaheb Vikhe Patil had had to quit the Congress to join the Shiv Sena when Pawar’s growing powers as a politician and over the co-operative sector became unsustainable. His stint in the Vajpayee government in the Centre in the late 1990s was meant to curtail Pawar’s influence , with little effect.

But with the Congress in his DNA he slunk back to the party after Pawar split the Congress in 1999 and his son Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was able to live with the NCP while he was a powerful minister in the Congress-NCP government in the state. Then he suffered an error of judgment – as his son was denied a ticket to the Lok Sabha on Pawar’s say so in 2019, he had Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil join the BJP and win that election even as he, strangely, refused to resign as leader of opposition representing the Congress in the Maharashtra assembly.