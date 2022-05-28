Cases of B.A. sub-lineage of Omicron found in Maharashtra for first time

These sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa, but until now no cases had been detected in the state.



The whole genome sequencing was conducted by the Institute of Science Education and Research, and its finding has been confirmed by the Indian Biological Data Centre in Faridabad. As many as seven patients, all from Pune, were detected with the infection of the sub-lineage of Omicron, the official said.



Four patients have the infection of B.A. 4 variant while others have contracted the B.A. 5. Four of them are men and three women. Four patients are above 50 years of age while two are in 20-40 age group while one patient is a nine-year-old child, he added.