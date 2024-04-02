Cash-for-query: After CBI, now ED files FIR against Mahua Moitra, Hiranandani
On 27 March, ED issued third summons to Trinamool leader for questioning in connection with a FEMA violation case, which she skipped
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in the cash-for-query case.
According to sources, the financial probe agency took cognisance of the CBI FIR already registered in the matter under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Earlier, the ED had filed a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against Moitra.
On 27 March, the ED issued the third summons to the Trinamool leader for questioning in connection with a FEMA violation case, which she skipped. Moitra had also missed her scheduled appearances on 19 February and 11 March.
According to ED sources, Moitra was asked to furnish certain documents pertinent to foreign investments linked to the ongoing investigation.
Moitra had been embroiled in a controversy over allegations of receiving cash in exchange for putting up queries in the Lok Sabha on behalf of Hiranandani.
However, Moitra asserted that despite all efforts by the BJP to "sound the death knell" for constitutional democracy, India is too great a country to be destroyed by the fascists.
Moitra, who was re-nominated by the TMC from the same Krishnanagar seat after being expelled last year, accused the ED and the CBI of acting as "political agents of the saffron camp".
