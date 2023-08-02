Caste based survey resumed, physical survey will be completed in one week in Patna

A day after the Patna high court lifted the ban on caste based survey, the authorities resumed it on Wednesday.

The caste based survey was banned by the Patna high court on May 3 this year. By that time, 80% of the work had been completed. Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh directed the authorities to complete the remaining work in one week.

“We are in Phulwarisharif for the inspection of a caste based survey that resumed after the ban was lifted by the Patna high court. When the ban was imposed on May 3, the documents were submitted in the block offices. Now, they have been released to the counting officers,” Singh said.

“In Patna, we have 13 lakh 69 thousand families and we have already completed the physical survey of 9 lakh 35 thousand families. So, we have 4 lakh 34 thousand families remaining for the survey and we are hoping to complete it in one week,” Singh said.