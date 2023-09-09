Caste certificates in Bengal to be granted at district magistrate level only

Amid rising complaints of fake caste certificates being issued at the district levels in West Bengal, the state government is in the process of bringing in some procedural changes to make the system watertight and strict.

As a first step, caste certificates can be now issued only at the district magistrate level, negating the earlier system of issuance at the sub-division officer level.

This has been necessitated by frequent complaints that the certificates issued from the sub-division officer level have been issued to persons whose surnames do not figure in the list of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward class categories.