Casteist slurs, communal slogans at JNU campus, allege Congress students body

The Jawaharlal Nehru University campus walls were found to be defaced with casteist slurs and communal slogans on Saturday, the Congress' students body alleged.

Slogans like "...Dalit bharat chhodo" and "Brahman Baniya zindabaad" and "RSS zindabaad" were scribbled on the walls of Kaveri hostel on the campus, NSUI unit general secretary Kunal Kumar alleged sharing its photos on social media.

The student claimed the authorities painted the walls after the photos were circulated on social media.

There was no immediate reaction to the allegations from dean of students Manuradha Chaudhary.