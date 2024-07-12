In aid of Viksit Bharat, JNU sets up three new religion study centres

To implement the vision and mission of the Narendra Modi government's much touted Viksit Bharat campaign, Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has established three new centres for the study of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, to be housed under the university's School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. This move was sanctioned by the JNU executive council at a meeting held on 29 May.

This decision follows recommendations from a committee formed to explore the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Indian Knowledge System at the university.

"The Executive Council in its meeting on 29.05.2024 approved the recommendations of the committee formed to explore and recommend on NEP-2020 and the Indian Knowledge System, leading to the establishment of the following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies," stated a notification dated 9 July and released on Friday.