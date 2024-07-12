In aid of Viksit Bharat, JNU sets up three new religion study centres
In another significant development, JNU announces it is considering a return to earlier in-house entrance examinations for PhD
To implement the vision and mission of the Narendra Modi government's much touted Viksit Bharat campaign, Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has established three new centres for the study of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, to be housed under the university's School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. This move was sanctioned by the JNU executive council at a meeting held on 29 May.
This decision follows recommendations from a committee formed to explore the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Indian Knowledge System at the university.
"The Executive Council in its meeting on 29.05.2024 approved the recommendations of the committee formed to explore and recommend on NEP-2020 and the Indian Knowledge System, leading to the establishment of the following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies," stated a notification dated 9 July and released on Friday.
"JNU VC has established 3 Centres that will implement the vision & mission of Vikasit Bharat in integrating the Indian knowledge systems. This will take us on the path of integrating tradition with modernity, continuity with change, Realm with Region and Myth with Reality," the JNU administration wrote on X.
In another significant development, JNU announced that it is considering a return to its traditional in-house entrance examinations for PhD admissions, potentially ending the current arrangement with the National Testing Agency.
This shift follows the recent cancellation of the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test by the Indian government, citing potential "integrity issues". According to official sources, a final decision is expected within eight weeks, according to a report in the Indian Express.
“We have begun the process and we are taking into account the opinions of all stakeholders while considering this decision,” JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D. Pandit said.