Catching drug peddlers an eyewash, arrest suppliers in Goa: Cong MLA

Goa Congress Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira has demanded that drug suppliers should be arrested, and action against the drug peddlers was just an eyewash.



"Drugs issue is plaguing the state of Goa. Every day you will find in newspapers a nice photo (with) police constables surrounding a particular person saying he is caught with drugs. Look at the quantities that are being caught. Pathetic... never have I read in papers that a person with substantial quantities of drugs was caught. Peddlers cannot get drugs unless there is a supplier. Tell our police force to identify them. They are only catching peddlers who are roaming with a couple of grams," Sequeira said during the Assembly session on Wednesday.