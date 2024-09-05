Caution children against attack on idea of India's unity in diversity: Kharge to teachers

On the eve of the Teachers' Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 4 September appealed to the teachers to caution children against the attack on the idea of India's unity in diversity and educate the future generation regarding attempts to distort history in the present times.

Kharge also urged the teachers to keep educating their students about the Constitution of India and its values, and the importance of the Preamble of our Constitution.

Since 1962, Dr S. Radhakrishnan's birthday has been celebrated as the Teachers' Day in this country, the Congress president said and added that Radhakrishnan wanted his birthday to be celebrated as the Teachers' Day in honour of the teachers of India.

"Gurus as teachers have been feted and revered in our culture since ancient times because they are the true nation builders. They don't just educate an individual but shape the future of a nation," he said.