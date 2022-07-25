CBI arrest 7 in West Bengal post-poll violence case

Last year, On May 4 at about 2 p.m., Das was mercilessly beaten up with sticks, baton and iron rods by unknown persons. When his wife came to his rescue, she too was mercilessly beaten up.



After the incident, Das was admitted to Dinhata Hospital and later shifted to another hospital in Cooch Behar in West Bengal where he succumbed to his injuries on June 21, 2021.



After sustained efforts during the investigation, the CBI identified, traced and arrested seven accused from Cooch Behar, Jaipur and Kolkata who were allegedly involved in the murder case.