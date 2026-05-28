CBI arrests former judge Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma dowry case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former district judge Giribala Singh in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her.

A CBI team questioned Singh at her residence in Bhopal’s Bag Mughaliya Extension area before taking her into custody, officials said.

Twisha’s husband, advocate Samarth Singh, is already in CBI custody in the case.

Officials said the agency plans to confront the two accused with each other’s statements and question them further regarding the circumstances leading to the death of the 33-year-old former model and actor.

The CBI is expected to produce Giribala Singh before a competent court to seek custodial remand.

The arrest came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday set aside the anticipatory bail granted to Singh earlier this month by a sessions court.

In a 17-page order, Justice Devnarayan Mishra observed that “in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh)”, the anticipatory bail order deserved to be quashed.