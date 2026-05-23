Twisha Sharma case: Husband brought to Bhopal, police to seek remand
Samarth Singh, arrested after surrender in Jabalpur court, to be produced before court for questioning
Samarth Singh, husband of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma and an accused in connection with her death, was brought to Bhopal in the early hours of Saturday, 23 May, with police preparing to seek his custodial remand for interrogation, officials said.
According to police sources, Singh — son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh — was brought to Katara Hills police station at around 2.00 am. “He will be produced before the court today, and police will seek his remand for interrogation,” Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI.
Twisha Sharma (33), a native of Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on 12 May. While her in-laws have claimed she struggled with drug addiction, her family has alleged dowry harassment drove her to death.
Singh, who had been absconding for more than a week after an FIR was lodged against him and his mother, withdrew his anticipatory bail plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday and surrendered before a district court in Jabalpur. He was arrested outside the court premises.
Police vehicles carrying Singh, his lawyer and members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Misrod ACP Rajnish Kashyap, reached Katara Hills police station shortly after midnight.
Responding to questions on the Madhya Pradesh government’s recommendation for a CBI probe, commissioner Kumar said the local police would continue their investigation until the Central agency formally assumed charge of the case.
On whether Giribala Singh had recorded her statement after being served a final police notice, Kumar said officers had been engaged in proceedings before the high court in Jabalpur on Friday. “We will record her statement as soon as possible,” he said.
Police had issued a third and final notice to Giribala Singh after she allegedly failed to appear for questioning on earlier occasions. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notice to the retired judge, returnable by 25 May, on petitions seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to her by a Bhopal court.
With PTI inputs
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