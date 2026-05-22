MP High Court orders second autopsy in Twisha Sharma death case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a second post-mortem examination in the death case of Twisha Sharma, directing that the procedure be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi.

The order was passed on Friday while the court was hearing a petition filed by Sharma’s family challenging a lower court decision that had denied permission for a fresh autopsy.

The family alleged that the initial investigation and first post-mortem examination contained serious inconsistencies and procedural irregularities, raising doubts about the credibility of the probe.

During the hearing, the high court instructed state authorities to preserve all medical and forensic evidence linked to the case and provide complete cooperation to the AIIMS Delhi medical team.

The court further directed that all records connected to the investigation — including the original post-mortem report and related documents — be handed over to the experts conducting the second examination.

Observing that the allegations raised by the family warranted an independent medical assessment, the court said a fresh autopsy was necessary given the seriousness of the matter.

Twisha Sharma was found dead on 12 May at her in-laws’ residence in Bag Mugalia Extension under the jurisdiction of Katara Hills police station in Bhopal.

In their petition, her family accused investigators of significant lapses in handling the case. They alleged that the FIR was lodged three days after her death despite repeated appeals for immediate police action.