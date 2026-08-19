CBI arrests I&B ministry finance official over alleged Rs 10 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy Controller of Accounts serving as an Independent Financial Adviser (IFA) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe through his wife, the agency said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on 18 August following a complaint that the officer had allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from a private company to expedite the processing of its contract renewal file pending before him.

According to the CBI, the alleged bribe demand was subsequently negotiated, after which the officer agreed to accept Rs 10 lakh to move the file forward.

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap on 18 August. The officer was allegedly caught while the bribe was being handed over through his wife.

The accused is a deputy controller of accounts belonging to the 2020 batch of the Indian Civil Accounts Service and was posted as an IFA in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The CBI has not disclosed the names of either the officer or his wife.

Further investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the alleged transaction and determine whether others were involved.