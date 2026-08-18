SC directs CBI to probe all six allegations involving Indiabulls Housing Finance

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine all six allegations flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning suspected transactions involving Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) and related entities.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was informed that Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EoW) had examined five of the allegations and found no grounds for further investigation.

The court, however, asked the CBI to conduct an independent inquiry into those five allegations without being influenced by the EoW’s findings and submit a comprehensive report.

“The CBI is directed to inquire into the five other allegations contained in the ED complaint irrespective of the opinion or report of the Delhi Police EOW and submit a comprehensive report to the court,” the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the investigating agencies, said the sixth allegation concerned the purported routing of Rs 1,575 crore. The CBI has approached a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai for permission to investigate the matter, he added.

The Supreme Court directed the special judge to decide the CBI’s application within two weeks of taking it up on 24 August. The agency must subsequently file a progress or status report before the top court.

The directions were issued while hearing a petition filed by the Citizen Whistle Blower Forum. Relying on the ED’s findings, the organisation has alleged suspicious lending transactions, diversion of funds, share-price manipulation and evergreening of loans involving entities linked to Indiabulls.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, argued that an RBI circular required the CBI to investigate bank frauds involving more than Rs 50 crore. He claimed that the six allegations cited by the ED prima facie pointed to fraud, criminal conspiracy, fund diversion and the evergreening of loans involving public money.