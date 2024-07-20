CBI arrests NIT graduate, 2 MBBS students in NEET-UG leak case

The CBI on Saturday, 20 July, arrested an NIT-Jamshedpur B.Tech graduate, one of the masterminds, in the NEET-UG paper leak case and two MBBS students who allegedly solved the exam papers for money, officials said.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held so far by the agency in six cases related to the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam has now reached 21, they said.

They said that the two MBBS students arrested on Saturday -- Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi (2nd year) and Deepender Sharma (1st year) -- are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and they solved the exam papers stolen by Pankaj Kumar, an engineer, from an National Testing Agency (NTA) trunk in Hazaribagh.

The two "solvers" were present in Hazaribagh on 5 May, the date the NEET-UG examination was conducted across the country.

According to sources, these two were were part of the solver module in which five MBBS students have already been arrested. The answers were handed over to NEET UG aspirants who had availed the services of the gang, they said.